BJP MLA Asim Sarkar || BJP MLA Asim Sarkar could not listen to Draupadi even after composing the song, but why?

#Kolkata: NDA’s candidate in the presidential election is Draupadi Murmu. He met BJP MPs, MLAs and leaders at a five-star hotel in Kolkata on Tuesday. The state BJP leaders did not spare any effort to welcome Draupadi either. Almost all the state BJP leaders including Sukant Majumder, Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Manoj Tigga, Shankar Ghosh were present on the day. The memorial was handed over to Draupadi. MLA Asim Sarkar wanted to give a gift to the NDA candidate. That gift was a song. He wrote the song in support of the NDA candidate. But in the end, Asim could not hear that song.

Why? Sources said that all was well before the event. Authorities were unable to enter any of the busiest notices. Later, Asim sang that song to the media. He said, “I composed this song while coming in the car. I wanted to play the song to Draupadi Murmu. But I was told that everything has been fixed beforehand. Nothing extra can be included. At first it was very difficult. I brought it but I can’t hear it কী what does a poet, an artist want? But I am extremely satisfied that the song has reached the common people by singing it through the news. Thanks also to the media for bringing my song to millions of people. “

Infinite government. Poet Gane is one of the popular faces of the state. He has many fans across the state. Any follower on social media can be the cause of jealousy of his followers. He won the last assembly election from Haringhata assembly constituency on a BJP ticket. His political songs have also gone viral by attacking the ruling party. He also wrote a song on this day. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Draupadi Murmu the President. He also praised the candidate. Part of the political experts think that his song will take the social media by storm in the presidential election.

