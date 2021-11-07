BJP MLA claims several EVMs have been changed in WB Byelection 2021 | Subhendu Adhikari’s explosive allegation of changing EVM in the by-election! What is the counter-grassroots saying? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari made explosive allegations about the results of the by-elections in four centers. In his words, the EVM has been replaced. Otherwise, it is impossible for the grassroots candidates to win by this huge margin. Can a party alone get 7-8 percent of the vote? Referring to Gosaba’s Trinamool candidate Subrata Mandal’s victory margin, Suvendu Adhikari said the EVMs used in the Behala East constituency polls in the last election were counted in the Gosaba by-election.

However, not only Gosabai, but also the Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari has been accused of rigging the counting in all the four centers. Speaking at the ICCR Hall in Kolkata on the occasion of the Deendayal Upadhyay Foundation Committee’s victory conference on Sunday, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said, Otherwise this result is impossible. EVMs have been changed in all the centers.

In this context, Suvendu Adhikari said, ‘We got only a few votes in the booths of the other four centers, including Gosaba Shantipur, where our staff is in large numbers. So what stands out is that our dedicated workers did not vote for the party’s candidate. Could it ever be? Let’s get the results of all the booths then we will take our next step ‘.

However, the ruling party Trinamool is not willing to pay much attention to this explosive allegation of Suvendu Adhikari. Kunal Ghosh, one of the spokespersons of the Trinamool Congress, said, ‘The central forces are theirs. The Election Commission is theirs. Go-hara in the vote is talking crazy delirium. He changed his head first. Attitudes change. Change of mind. Then talk about changing the machine. ‘

Who told him that the BJP candidate should get the votes of the people of the BJP workers’ house. Due to the reluctance of the people towards the BJP, many BJP workers are no longer voting for them. That is the reality. ‘ Kunal Ghosh’s counter-claim is an absurd allegation of fraud by Shuvendu Adhikari to cover up the failure.