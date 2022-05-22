#Kolkata: The ‘last countdown’ had already begun. Announced himself. This time, Arjun Singh joined the grassroots on Sunday afternoon by carrying the flag of Joraful at the office of Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street. One episode ended. Arriving in Kolkata, Arjun Singh first stayed at the elite hotel in Alipore. From there, his convoy left at 4.30 pm and reached Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street.

Incidentally, at the end of yesterday’s storm-rain, another storm was being forecast in the Sunday mood of Bengal from this morning. Not natural, this storm is political. Sources said that Arjun Singh, MLA of BJP Barrackpore, is on the way to change his mind today. Is he going to leave Padma and set foot in Joraful again? He himself is giving hints of one explosive comment after another. As far as was known, Arjun was on his way back home in the afternoon. He himself indicated. Arjun Singh came to Kolkata and stayed in a hotel in Alipore. Shortly afterwards, his convoy reached Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street from a hotel in Alipore. Arjun Singh’s followers can be seen outside the house.

Indicated earlier. “I have to go somewhere,” he told a news conference on Sunday morning. I have to meet someone. I may have to go to Calcutta soon. There is nothing that you do not know. You will know in case of any mishap. When the war on one side starts or ends, it can be said that the last countdown has started. It starts somewhere and ends somewhere. Wait a minute, you will know everything. ‘

Arjun Singh has recently been playing a dissonant tune on a number of issues, including the jute meeting. In this context, Arjun Singh said, “The Center has been given a lot of time on jute industry. I do not want to be in the BJP, or the BJP can not hold me. There is no resentment towards anyone. People have made MPs from councilors. I have been from the birth of Trinamool. Everything is possible in politics, there is no end. I am still in BJP. There is no question of good or bad relationship with my sister. A meeting has been held with the Center on jute industry, this time I will do it with the state.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 22, 2022, 18:17 IST

