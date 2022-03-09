BJP MLA Suspend || 2 BJP MLAs suspended in Governor’s budget speech scandal

#Kolkata: He repeatedly interrupted the governor’s budget speech in the current assembly session. Purulia MLA Sudip Mukherjee and Kochbihar Natabari MLA Mihir Goswami have been suspended for the same. BJP MLAs staged a protest in Well before the start of the speech on Monday. BJP MLAs have been protesting in Well before the budget speech started on Monday. When the governor wanted to leave at that time, the grassroots stopped him. Trinamool-BJP has been arguing in the assembly since then. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar scoffed at the suspension of two MLAs on this day.

In a tweet, Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote:

WB Guv: There can be no justification to sanctify, much less applaud, ‘gherao / blockade’ of Guv in the hallowed precincts of august WBLA. Reflect !! Where are we heading! and Why! Hon’ble CM applauding What! “Disorder” in House! We all need to work to blossom democracy. pic.twitter.com/CpxKkoJB6d – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) March 9, 2022

During the session on Wednesday, Perth Chatterjee appealed to the Speaker that during the Governor’s budget speech on February 8, the Bharatiya Janata Party made a fuss, which was unconstitutional. Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukherjee led from the front. They were instructing the rest. Let them be suspended for that crime for this session. Perth Chatterjee’s petition was passed by a voice vote. Purulia MLA Sudip Mukherjee and Kochbihar Natabari MLA Mihir Goswami were suspended for the current session.

On the other hand, the BJP claimed that five Trinamool MLAs had harassed the governor that day. The governor has complained about this in a letter to the speaker. Two MLAs, Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukherjee, were suspended by a majority vote to divert attention from the main incident without punishing the accused. On this day, after the suspension of two MLAs, Shuvendu in a meeting with BJP MLAs. Discuss what steps the BJP will take with the suspension.

