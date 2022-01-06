January 6, 2022

BJP MLA tested positive for third time | Agnimitra Paul attacked for third time! BJP leader’s advice to go to the quarantine? – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Corona’s hand in the health sector as well as in the political arena. Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul attacked. He (Agnimitra Paul) tweeted the bad news himself. This is the third time Agnimitra has been infected with this corona. He wrote in his tweet, “I am cowardly positive. The third time. But don’t worry. I’m fine Adhering to the Covid Guidelines. I will join the work very soon. Wear a mask to prevent rapid corona infection. Use sanitizer. Adhere to the physical distance rules. “At the same time, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul wrote,” Those who came in contact with me in the last 3 days in the Andamans, please stay in quarantine. “

As soon as this tweet of BJP leader (Agnimitra Paul) came out, the concern in the state BJP has increased. Meanwhile, the Asansol municipal election is on January 22. According to the health building bulletin on Wednesday, the daily number of infected people in West Burdwan is 556. Meanwhile, the 7th of the month. Although he is normally healthy, Kovid is in quarantine according to the rules. Therefore, Agnimitra Paul will not be able to be present as a party in the Asansol municipal election campaign.

Coronabvirus Bengal. Incidentally, between December and January, one after another political personalities are being attacked by Kovid. West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas has already been attacked by Kovid. Kovid Positive Former Union Minister and Trinamool leader Babul Supriya and his wife and father were attacked. Trinamool MLA and director Raj Chakraborty has already been attacked by Kovid. Meanwhile, leftist leader Mohammad Selim has also been attacked by Kovid. However, he was attacked for the second time. This time, BJP leader Agnimitra Pal was attacked. Therefore, the top leadership of the party is naturally worried at the doorstep of voting.

Even before and after the Ekushey assembly elections last year, the entire state suffered from the Kovid infection. The movement of people also increased due to the Assembly votes of several state services including West Bengal. Kovid also surpassed the level. Although the procession has already taken place in the pre-poll this year, the road show has already been stopped by the commission. However, no final decision has been made yet. Meanwhile, the commission has warned that the new variant of Covid Omicron is spreading around faster than the previous variant.

News 18 Be the first to read breaking news in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee: Friday is an important day in the health sector of Bengal, Modi-Mamata are being seen virtually

21 mins ago admin

Two drivers of CM’s car attacked by Corona, be careful, says Mamata – News18 Bangla

26 mins ago admin

Is Gangasagar fair happening this year? The court stayed the order for the time being – News18 Bangla

35 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee: Friday is an important day in the health sector of Bengal, Modi-Mamata are being seen virtually

21 mins ago admin

Two drivers of CM’s car attacked by Corona, be careful, says Mamata – News18 Bangla

26 mins ago admin

Is Gangasagar fair happening this year? The court stayed the order for the time being – News18 Bangla

35 mins ago admin

slams BJP Leadership on twitter post here is detail | ‘annoyed’ and ‘ashamed’ … BJP in discomfort again! – News18 Bangla

42 mins ago admin

Park Street Flyover: The Park Street flyover will be closed from tomorrow, why? See

44 mins ago admin