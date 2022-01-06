BJP MLA tested positive for third time | Agnimitra Paul attacked for third time! BJP leader’s advice to go to the quarantine? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Corona’s hand in the health sector as well as in the political arena. Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul attacked. He (Agnimitra Paul) tweeted the bad news himself. This is the third time Agnimitra has been infected with this corona. He wrote in his tweet, “I am cowardly positive. The third time. But don’t worry. I’m fine Adhering to the Covid Guidelines. I will join the work very soon. Wear a mask to prevent rapid corona infection. Use sanitizer. Adhere to the physical distance rules. “At the same time, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul wrote,” Those who came in contact with me in the last 3 days in the Andamans, please stay in quarantine. “

I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE Third time. But don’t worry. I am fine. I will follow COVID GUIDELINES & will join work soon. COVID is spreading fast so wear mask.use sanitizer.maintain distance. And people of ANDAMAN who were with me in the last 3 days please QUARANTINE. – Agnimitra Paul BJP (ula paulagnimitra1) January 5, 2022

As soon as this tweet of BJP leader (Agnimitra Paul) came out, the concern in the state BJP has increased. Meanwhile, the Asansol municipal election is on January 22. According to the health building bulletin on Wednesday, the daily number of infected people in West Burdwan is 556. Meanwhile, the 7th of the month. Although he is normally healthy, Kovid is in quarantine according to the rules. Therefore, Agnimitra Paul will not be able to be present as a party in the Asansol municipal election campaign.

Coronabvirus Bengal. Incidentally, between December and January, one after another political personalities are being attacked by Kovid. West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas has already been attacked by Kovid. Kovid Positive Former Union Minister and Trinamool leader Babul Supriya and his wife and father were attacked. Trinamool MLA and director Raj Chakraborty has already been attacked by Kovid. Meanwhile, leftist leader Mohammad Selim has also been attacked by Kovid. However, he was attacked for the second time. This time, BJP leader Agnimitra Pal was attacked. Therefore, the top leadership of the party is naturally worried at the doorstep of voting.

Even before and after the Ekushey assembly elections last year, the entire state suffered from the Kovid infection. The movement of people also increased due to the Assembly votes of several state services including West Bengal. Kovid also surpassed the level. Although the procession has already taken place in the pre-poll this year, the road show has already been stopped by the commission. However, no final decision has been made yet. Meanwhile, the commission has warned that the new variant of Covid Omicron is spreading around faster than the previous variant.