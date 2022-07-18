BJP MLAs kept in Newtown Hotel ahead of presidential election raised question ‘Hotel culture’ coming to Bengal by the hand of BJP? Force practice in political circles – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There is no Eknath Shinde in this state like Maharashtra. There is no need to prove a majority in a vote of confidence. But there is a presidential election. There is also the possibility of ‘cross voting’. So, unprecedented in the history of Bengal’s politics, the ‘hotel culture’ was imported into the state by the hands of the BJP. This question is currently being raised in political circles.

The opposition BJP has 70 MLAs. All party MLAs were asked to reach the hotel in Newtown by Sunday evening. At around 11 o’clock on Sunday night, opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari reached the hotel and met everyone and left the hotel shortly. According to political analysts, such arrangement of camping in hotels around the presidential elections is rare in the state.

The bus has already left for the Assembly with the BJP MLAs from that hotel in Newtown. But the question arises why the arrangement to keep the BJP MLAs practically ‘hotel bandi’? Is this step to ensure that the votes of the BJP come in support of the NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu? BJP MLAs in the Newtown hotel to maintain vote numbers? There are several questions that arise.

This is practically an unprecedented event in the history of state politics. In the past no polls have been arranged to keep MLAs in one place by either camp. Is this arrangement to ‘ensure’ votes in support of Draupadi Murmu? The political struggle has begun. Why MLA leave the hostel to stay in the hotel legislators? That question also arises.

Incidentally, the politics of changing votes through horse trading or ‘horse buying and selling’ has been seen in several states in the recent politics of the country. The topic of resort politics has repeatedly come up in practice. But this kind of incident is completely new in West Bengal. The BJP camp, however, says, “Not out of any doubt, the accommodation was arranged for the convenience of the MLAs going together to vote”. But why was a luxury private hotel in New Town, far away from the Assembly, chosen for the MLAs despite the fact that there is an MLA hostel near the Assembly? BJP MLA Biman Ghosh clarified, ‘The MLAs and their security guards are not comfortable staying there together. Hence the hotel arrangement’.

On the other hand, in today’s presidential election, the party’s polling agent Bangaon South MLA Swapan Majumder said, ‘Not a single vote of our MLAs will go towards any other camp. The hotel was organized at the last minute because of the training of MLAs’. All in all, the arrival of ‘hotel culture’ has started in Bengal this time centered around the presidential election. In the words of political analysts, ‘Politics has now become corporate culture’.

