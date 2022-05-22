#Kolkata: “I came back to the house where I was a boy holding the hand of Abhishek Banerjee.” This was stated by Arjun Singh TMC, a BJP MP from Barrackpore, who picked up the Trinamool flag from the hands of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

On the same day, Arjun said, “I have been with the party since the inception of the Trinamool Congress. There were some misunderstandings. Then I became an MP from Barakpur. No. So I came back to the old team. (Arjun Singh TMC) “

He said, “This house has been under construction. In the middle of a misunderstanding, I went to the BJP. I became an MP there. But I came back. Multiple jute mills have closed in my constituency. I have told the Union leadership many times, including the Union Minister. The chief minister had written a letter to the jute industry in November last year. I have been vocal since then. I have written to the textile ministry more than once. I have been able to recover a little bit since then.

Arjun Singh further said, “You will see in a few days that a big fight is starting in India very soon with Mamata Banerjee in front. Two MPs are there now with the symbol of Trinamool. Let them resign first. I will resign and go to the polls. My son is ill so come today.” He could not. He will leave soon. I will leave on the day the Chief Minister calls. Nothing happens without his orders and instructions. It is not easy for the BJP to win in Bengal. The BJP outside Bengal and the BJP in this state are not one. “

Incidentally, Arjun Singh has been stirring up rumors of a change of party for several weeks. The BJP MP was vocal about the Centre’s deprivation of the jute industry. He said that after that he had several meetings with the Union Ministers and Secretaries but did not change his mind like Arjun. Tell yourself, “The last countdown has begun.” He finally returned to the old team Trinamool on Sunday afternoon. Started another episode. Note that this is not the first time that Arjun has had a history of defecting more than once. This political leader returned to the grassroots from the Congress to the Trinamool, BJP. Political circles are now looking at what his route will be in the coming days.

First published: May 22, 2022, 19:44 IST

Tags: Arjun singh, BJP MP Arjun Singh, TMC