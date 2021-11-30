BJP MP post on Tista Biswas death criticizing BJP Before KMC Election 2021 | BJP rebel Rupa Gangopadhyay! Explosive claims about the death of Teesta faith! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Rebellion in BJP again. This time the rebel BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly. He rebelled in front of the current and former president of the state BJP and left the meeting. After that he made explosive posts on social media. This post by Rupa Gangopadhyay left the BJP in extreme discomfort again.

The BJP had a virtual meeting on Tuesday regarding the pre-vote. The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly was invited to the meeting. Rupa Gangopadhyay also appeared virtually. The meeting was attended by party state president Sukant Majumder, all India co-president and former state president Dilip Ghosh. Also present were the presidents of the two organizational districts of Calcutta.

According to sources, Roopa Ganguly wanted to know from the state president why she was called for the meeting. He then walked out of the meeting. Not only that, after that he made a post on social media. In this explosive post, Rupa raised the issue of death of Teesta Biswas.

Incidentally, Teesta Biswas was the BJP co-ordinator of Calcutta Municipality. He died in a car accident in East Midnapore a few days ago. Though Teesta’s husband Gaurab was supposed to be the candidate from that ward, the party has given ticket to another person. Rupa was angry and disappointed with that. His hint was found in his Facebook post today. He writes that he is sure that the death of Teesta Biswas was not a mere accident. This is a murder.

After this post of Rupa Gangopadhyay, a brawl has started within the state BJP. Teesta Biswas was the coordinator of ward no. Swami Gaurab Biswas also belonged to BJP. Rajshree Lahiri has been fielded as a candidate in the by-elections without giving him a ticket.

Saurajyoti Banerjee