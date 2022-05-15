BJP MP Slams Leadership just a day ahead of his meeting with JP Nadda | Explosive Arjun Singh again! The bomb exploded before the meeting with Nadda, said the BJP MP – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Again ‘Besuro’ Arjun Singh. The BJP leader is scheduled to hold a meeting with BJP all-India president JP Naddar on Monday. Before that, Arjun Singh detonated the bomb once again. He said openly, “Many of those in charge of the BJP are not working.

Arjun Singh told reporters on Sunday that the BJP would not be able to come to power in the state. In his words, “there is no shield, no sword. Nidhiram Sardar. They do politics on social sites. There is no benefit if the right people are not given responsibility. BJP will not be able to come to power in the state.”

BJP MPs from Barakpur claim that there are some people in charge of the party in the state who have no organizational power. Many of them are not working. Rather, those people are doing harm from within the group. The hardworking staff of the team is not being utilized. If the right people are not given the right responsibilities, the BJP will not come to power in this state.

Criticizing the leadership of his own party, Arjun Singh further said, “We are trying to form our own group here. When the party is big, there is factionalism. Other parties always have factionalism, but voting time becomes one. “

In fact, Arjun has recently become vocal about the BJP’s factionalism to the tune of the ruling party. The Barakpur MPs once again reminded the central leadership that there is a political difference between Bengal and other states. At the same time, he claimed, “Many people of Bengal BJP want to be a big leader by doing politics on social media. But you can’t organize here by doing politics on WhatsApp and Facebook. If you want to do politics in Bengal, you have to do politics at the grassroots level. ”

