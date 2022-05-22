#Kolkata: Arjun Singh returned home holding the hand of Abhishek Banerjee. He picked up the old flag. And not Padma Shibir, but the MP of Barrackpore returned to Ghasful’s house. He was already giving hints. One comment after another, tweets and social media posts. Criticism of the party leadership in any post anywhere praises the ruling party. But the main message was the same, his mind is no longer in the BJP. The speculation really returned to the grassroots camp. And just as Abhishek Banerjee was returning home from his office on Camac Street, the ‘face’ of Arjun Singh’s social media changed in just a few minutes.

Twitter 5:40 photo and cover photo

Cover photos from Arjun Singh’s Twitter and Facebook profile pictures began to change one after the other, almost immediately after the Trinamool party’s northern attire. Arjun Singh’s new photo was uploaded at 5:45 pm just five minutes later, where his neck was adorned with grassroots party colors at 5:40 pm. ‘Soil-man’ Similarly, Facebook profile picture and cover picture can be seen to change.

Incidentally, Arjun Singh has been stirring up rumors of a change of party for several weeks. The BJP MP was vocal about the Centre’s deprivation of the jute industry. He said that after that he had several meetings with the Union Ministers and Secretaries but did not change his mind like Arjun. Tell yourself, “The last countdown has begun.” He finally returned to the old team Trinamool on Sunday afternoon. Started another episode.

Note that this is not the first time that Arjun has had a history of defecting more than once. This political leader returned to the grassroots from the Congress to the Trinamool, BJP. Will Arjun Singh change his team again in future? What is the answer to this question hidden in the comments made by Arjun Singh just a few hours ago? Apart from the BJP, he said this morning, “Everything is possible in politics, there is no end in sight.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 22, 2022, 20:38 IST

