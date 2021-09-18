September 18, 2021

BJP nominates Sarbananda Sonowa for Rajya Sabha from Assam

#Guwahati: The BJP is sending former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to the Rajya Sabha this time. L Murugan, the BJP’s representative in Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha by-elections, decided on Saturday. Needless to say, the BJP has a majority in both the states. So the seats of these two leaders in the Rajya Sabha are almost ripe.

This seat in the Rajya Sabha of Assam became vacant as Biswajit Daimari resigned and became the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. On the other hand, when Thawarchand Gehlot resigned to become the Governor of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh lost one seat, which is why El Murugan was considered.

Note that although the BJP selected representatives from Assam and Karnataka, it did not consider anyone from Bengal. Unlike observers, the BJP does not have the strength to send representatives from every state to the Rajya Sabha at the moment. That’s why the team does not want to work hard. This decision has been taken without any risk.



