BJP || Ocher camp of Bengal ready to participate in ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ program, multiple programs in 75 years of independence

Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata: This time ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ program will be held in this state as well. The Bengal BJP leaders themselves said that the plan of ‘Azadi Ka Amrita Mohotsav’ and ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ was mainly to awaken patriotism among the countrymen, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted. He wrote, “Narendra Modi has announced a novel campaign in the form of Har Ghar Triranga program to instill patriotism among the countrymen. Bengal BJP will also participate in this program.” BJP leaders

The Narendra Modi government has taken the initiative to celebrate the 75th year of independence by organizing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’. The Center feels that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ is a matter of pride for every citizen after 75 years of independence. Not only the roots of India’s democracy depend on it, but it is proof that the country is in a strong place in terms of international development. Narendra Modi has decided to hold the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ program and the ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ campaign will take patriotism to a higher level, a Home Ministry statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mentioned in a statement that all social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter should display the national flag from July 22 to encourage the ‘Har Ghar Teranga’ programme. It is known that in this program tricolor flag will be raised in more than 20 crore houses of the country. Such a plan has been taken by the Center to promote ‘Har Ghar Teranga’. Commenting on the program of hoisting the national flag in every house and using the national flag on various social media as novel, the Bengal BJP leaders are saying, “As per the instructions from the center, the party will also participate in the program in Bengal as per the government initiative”.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 18, 2022, 12:57 IST

