Bjp on Durga Puja: International recognition of Durga Puja, thanks to Modi Banga BJP! But why?

#Kolkata: On Wednesday, Durga Puja was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted that he was happy to get this recognition of the best Bengali festival at the international level. The Prime Minister tweeted two times in English and Bengali in this regard However, the Chief Minister of the state and the leaders of the ruling party are happy with the recognition of Durga Puja. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has even lashed out at BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over the issue. In a tweet, he sneered at Shah, “A two-minute silence for Amit Shah and the BJP leaders who came on political tour before the vote and demanded that Durgapujo be stopped in West Bengal.” Religious bigotry and rumors have been leaked. They also tweeted about it.

Banga tweeted on behalf of the BJP, “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible. The recognition was made possible because of a request from the central government to add Durgapujo to the UNESCO World Heritage List. ”

Thanks to PM Shri narendramodi Ji for making this possible, it happened because of the proposal by the central government to include Durga Puja in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.https://t.co/1fxhk4xU4T – BJP Bengal (@ BJP4Bengal) December 16, 2021

On Wednesday, UNESCO declared Durgapujo in Kolkata a heritage site. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed her excitement over that. He wrote, “A moment of pride for Bengal. Durga Puja is not just a festival, Durga Puja is an emotion that unites all Bengalis in the world. Now that Durgapujo is listed as an integral part of humanity. We are all shining with joy. “On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted in Bengali and English,” It is a matter of pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best aspects of our cultural and spiritual characteristics. And everyone should have the experience of Durga Puja in Kolkata.

But Abhishek Banerjee did not leave the matter. On the contrary, he countered the remarks made by BJP leaders about Durgapujo during the Assembly election campaign. However, the Bengal BJP, however, wants to highlight the contribution of Narendra Modi in this recognition of Durga Puja.