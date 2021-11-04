BJP on Subrata Mukherjee Death, BJP on the death of Subrata Mukherjee – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Pujo’s beloved Bengali minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away on Pujo’s day (Subrata Mukherjee Death). State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away on Diwali (Subrata Mukherjee Death). He was admitted to SSKM Hospital. The situation has been deteriorating since noon. According to hospital sources, Subrata Mukherjee breathed his last at 9:22 pm. The Trinamool Congress is mourning the loss of a veteran and experienced politician like him. The BJP on Subrata Mukherjee’s death is also in the shadow of mourning in the opposition BJP camp.

Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh mourns the death of Subrata Mukherjee (BJP on Subrata Mukherjee Death). He said, ‘Subrata Babu has been ill for the last few days. I hoped a fighter like him would win this fight. But today, when the light is all around, we have to lose him. We used to hear the name Subrata from childhood. He was very popular all the time. I have enjoyed his closeness for the last 55 years. I have heard many small jokes and rumors in the assembly. With the demise of Subrata, a trend will be lost from the politics of Bengal. We have lost a successful politician ‘.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Although we followed right-wing politics, we had ideological differences. His political life is really enviable. He was one of the leaders in West Bengal politics who was qualified to be the Chief Minister. It is very unfortunate that he left on such a day. May God give his family and fans the strength to bear this loss. I wish peace to the soul of Subrata. ‘

Suvendu Adhikari also tweeted condolences. He wrote, ‘I am deeply saddened by the passing of veteran politician and Minister of State Subrata Mukherjee. My condolences to his family, supporters and admirers. I wish him eternal peace of mind. Om Shanti ‘. Subrata Mukherjee, known as a very colorful character in politics, was working as the Panchayat Minister of the state till his last days. He was a minister in four departments of the state, including panchayats and rural development, and a former mayor of Calcutta.

I am deeply anguished & pained by the passing away of veteran politician & senior WB Cabinet Minister Shri Subrata Mukherjee. My thoughts are with his bereaved family members, admirers & supporters. May his soul attains eternal peace. Om Shanti – Suvendu Adhikari •Suvendu Adhikari (uSuvenduWB) November 4, 2021

Subrata contracted stent thrombosis on Thursday evening. He was transferred to ICCU. He breathed his last at 9:22 pm. On Sunday, October 24, doctors advised Subrata to be admitted to SSKM Hospital for a medical check-up. He was taken to ICCU in Woodburn Ward due to shortness of breath. But the situation continues to deteriorate. The veteran politician breathed his last there.