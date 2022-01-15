BJP rebels, Shantanu warns of bomb blasts meeting protesters – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur warns of bomb blasts after meeting with rebel leaders He literally declared war on the present state leadership of BJP He clarified that the rebel leaders would unite against the present state leadership of the BJP (BJP West Bengal) and approach the central leadership this time. But as the central leadership is now busy voting in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, the protesters are taking some time.

On the same day, Shantanu Tagore met a group of rebel leaders at the Port Trust’s guest house in Kolkata. At the end of the meeting, he spoke directly against Amitabh Chakraborty, the party’s organizing general secretary in the state, without naming names. Increasing the uneasiness of the BJP, Shantanu Tagore complained, “One leader is trying to control the party organization. That is why the old experienced leaders of the party are being left out and inexperienced people are being given place in the organization. A more sensational allegation by the Union Minister of State for Shipping is that some leaders are trying to harm the party in collusion with the grassroots.

Read more: Four municipalities vote on 12 February, the High Court’s advice to announce a new day for the commission

Led by Shantanu Tagore, the meeting was attended by Jayaprakash Majumder, Sayantan Basu, Sameeran Saha, Pratap Bandyopadhyay, Tapas Roy, Ritesh Tiwari and several other old leaders of the party. Coincidentally, all of them have been dropped from the party’s new state committee Apart from this, several MLAs including Ashok Kirtaniya, Subrata Tagore, Mukutmani Adhikari were also present. At the end of the meeting, Shantanu claimed that there were many more leaders with them However, the Union Minister claimed that no agitated leader was thinking of leaving the party Instead, they are uniting to strengthen the hand of BJP and Narendra Modi

At the end of the meeting, Shantanu said, “The committee has been formed with the exception of experienced, senior leaders to control the organization. New committees have been formed in the state, excluding 90 per cent of those who have made the BJP 2 to 40 per cent (in terms of turnout). We will not allow this nefarious purpose to succeed No representatives from the Matua community, ST or OBCs have been appointed in this manner. In the same way old leaders have been excluded from district, block and booth level Should BJP be made from saplings again? ‘

Read more: State-Governor clash over vice-chancellor appointment, stern tweet to Acharya

Shantanu Tagore did not name any leader directly even though he made the indication clear Answering the question of the journalists, he said, “You have understood who is the leader of the organization.” I don’t know what effect he has on West Bengal I will not let the BJP end for one I want to remove it I have informed the higher leadership, I will inform in the coming days also. The Union Minister warned, “I will not say now where the bomb will be detonated, and that does not mean without the party.” There are many ways to detonate a bomb. ” Incidentally, a few days ago, while visiting Thakurbari in Thakurnagar, some agitated leaders came to meet Shantanu Tagore.

However, banners were hung outside the Port Trust’s guest house from other BJP camps, mocking the protesting leaders present at the meeting. When asked about this on this day, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya’s short reply was, “It is not the culture of the BJP to put up posters. Those who are doing this are not BJP. Shamikbabu did not want to say anything like that about the meeting of the agitated leaders The state BJP is extremely uneasy about the unity of the agitators