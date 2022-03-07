BJP slams BJP over its agitation in Assembly ahead of Governors speech on Budget Session

#Kolkata: At the beginning of the budget session on Monday, Tulkalam was tied up in the assembly due to the BJP’s protests. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could not read the entire speech. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted strongly to what happened. “The governor’s speech has never been like this before. We have repeatedly asked for calm. They have not listened. What has happened is unprecedented and a disgrace to democracy. Only the first and last lines of the speech have been read by the governor,” he said.

Incidentally, at the beginning of the budget session of the state assembly, there was a thunderstorm on Monday. The atmosphere of anti-regime conflict has openly escalated in the assembly. The BJP decided to boycott the all-party meeting convened by Chairman Biman Banerjee. And before the start of the assembly session, this boycott and demonstration created an atmosphere of ultimate unrest. The State Budget Session (Bengal Budget Session) was to begin with the Governor’s address on the same day. But after the BJP’s protests, the situation became increasingly turbulent. Despite repeated requests from the governor, the main opposition BJP did not show any courtesy.

The Gerua camp erupted in protests on the day after allegations of unrest in the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022. In her response, Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP (Bengal BJP), saying, “The BJP has tried to make a drama. The BJP is making such a drama after losing.”

On this day, the clash between the ruling party and the opposition reached its climax in the Assembly Budget session. They started chanting slogans with placards in their hands saying “there is no need for a government to kill people”. The ruling party (TMC) has not remained silent. The Trinamool Shibir also started chanting anti-BJP slogans. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was delayed in starting his speech due to slogans and counter-slogans. Speaker Mike requested both sides to be calm. The governor also folded his hands and repeatedly requested Yudhan to calm down the two opposition parties. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar requested the BJP protesters to take their seats. The Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) himself requested the protesters to leave.

But the BJP is adamant. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a private talk with the Governor. Perth Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya were present. The governor wants to get out. After that, the Governor’s speech was somehow completed amidst BJP’s obstruction.

