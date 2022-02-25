BJP slams BJP Supreme Court denies appeal for Central Force in West Bengal Municipal Election 2022

#Kolkata: Minister Firhad Hakim has slammed the BJP for rejecting the BJP’s case to hold a referendum with the Central Force in WB Municipal Election. On the last day of the pre-poll campaign, he said, “First the High Court and then the Supreme Court of the country (Supreme Court on Central Force) have ruled that there is no need to bring central forces in the pre-poll state in the state.”

He reminded that in the last few days, starting from Dinhata, the BJP has collapsed in the part of the state where the Supreme Court On Central Force was brought in complying with the BJP’s demand. In the words of Firhad Hakim, “The BJP has become isolated from the people. They are giving various excuses starting from the Central Force for fear of losing. By doing all this, the BJP is actually trying to sabotage the elections in the state.”

Firhad Hakim said, “The Supreme Court On Central Force, after the High Court and then the Supreme Court (Central Court on Central Force) has realized that the demand that they have been making repeatedly to the Central Force, including the Supreme Court, is not a valid claim at all. It’s over. ” In this way, Firhad Hakim, the Minister of State and the Mayor of Calcutta Municipality, again fired at the BJP with the central forces.

At the same time, he said, “Trinamool wants fair elections. We are by the side of the people all year round. Trinamool Congress never wants an election of unrest.” According to Firhad, even though there was a central force in the assembly polls, they were defeated. The Supreme Court does not have much time to listen to their excuses. “

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 25, 2022, 23:13 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Municipal Election 2022