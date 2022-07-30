BJP state president Sukant Majumder arrested while protesting “catch the thief, fill the jail”! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP state president Sukant Majumdar was arrested while carrying out the “Chor Dharo, Jail Bharo” program! The BJP had called for agitation on the issue of recovery of crores of rupees from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of Partha Chatterjee and corruption in the recruitment of teachers. According to the program of that movement, South Calcutta District BJP called for Chor Dharo Jail Bharo program at Hazra Mor on Saturday. According to sources, Sukant Majumder’s central security guards also clashed with the police. Sukant Majumder was dragged to the police car and taken to Lal Bazar.

According to sources, long before the start of Saturday’s program, BJP workers and supporters started gathering at Hazra Mor. BJP workers and supporters were arrested as soon as the “Chor Dharo, Jail Bharo” protest started. When Sukant Majumdar’s car reached Hazrat, the Kolkata Police surrounded the car. When Sukant Majumdar started protesting with a poster saying “Chor Dhoro Jail Bhoro”, Dhundhuma’s case came to an end.

Sarab Gerua Shibir accused the Kolkata Police of physically assaulting Sukant Majumder and also of beating up his central security guards. Along with BJP state president Sukanta Majumder, South Kolkata district BJP president Sanghamitra Chowdhury was also arrested by the police and taken to Lalbazar.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 30, 2022, 16:14 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, S.S.C, Sukanta Majumdar