Menu
Search
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Kolkata Updates

BJP state president Sukant Majumder ‘house arrest’ by the police! Complaint against the Chief Minister! – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: BJP state president Sukanta Majumder has been detained at home on the instructions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leader made such allegations on Saturday morning. He alleges he was placed under house arrest in Newtown. In a tweet this morning, he said that on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal police had detained her at home.

Read more-

BJP state president Sukant further wrote in the tweet, “Didi, strict action needs to be taken against those who are destroying property and trying to disrupt peace in the state! Putting BJP leaders under house arrest is not a measure. ” Sukantar further alleged that the state government was providing protection to the miscreants and was adding fuel to the fire.

Read more-

He was stopped by Ecopark police on Thursday as he was leaving Newton’s home as scheduled. Sukanta Majumder was told by the police that he had to leave the house on bond.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Bengal BJP, BJP Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleHowrah: Prolonged siege, the old man died on the train on the way back from Vellore to Calcutta
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL