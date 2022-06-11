BJP state president Sukant Majumder ‘house arrest’ by the police! Complaint against the Chief Minister! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP state president Sukanta Majumder has been detained at home on the instructions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leader made such allegations on Saturday morning. He alleges he was placed under house arrest in Newtown. In a tweet this morning, he said that on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal police had detained her at home.

Read more-

On instruction of CM MataMamataOfficial, Bengal police has house arrested me. Didi, Bengal need strong action against people destroying property and disturbing peace in the state and not house arrest of BJP leaders. Your protection to them is giving fuel to the fire. pic.twitter.com/QAAICp0OJE – Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (rDrSukantaBJP) June 11, 2022

BJP state president Sukant further wrote in the tweet, “Didi, strict action needs to be taken against those who are destroying property and trying to disrupt peace in the state! Putting BJP leaders under house arrest is not a measure. ” Sukantar further alleged that the state government was providing protection to the miscreants and was adding fuel to the fire.

Read more-

He was stopped by Ecopark police on Thursday as he was leaving Newton’s home as scheduled. Sukanta Majumder was told by the police that he had to leave the house on bond.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: June 11, 2022, 13:29 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, BJP Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar