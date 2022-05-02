BJP state president was a member of the Trinamool professors’ organization? Sukant avoids reply – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Incumbent BJP state president Sukant Majumder was a member of Trinamool professors’ organization? That shocking information suddenly came to the fore Before coming to full-fledged politics, BJP state president 7 used to teach According to sources, Sukant Majumder was a member of the Trinamool professors’ organization Webkupa in 2013. The current state president of the BJP was a member of the Trinamool Professors’ Association as a professor at the University of Gaurbanga.

The list of grassroots leaders joining the BJP or leaving the BJP and going in the opposite direction is quite long in this state. But the fact that Sukant Majumdar’s grassroots contacts have not been made public in the past has aroused more curiosity in the political arena.

Read more: Hardik giving up? In Gujarat, the Congress is waiting for another big push before the Assembly polls

The membership form that Sukant Majumdar filled out to become a member of WebCupa has also come out. However, News Eighteen Bangla 7 did not verify its authenticity According to Webkupa sources, Sukanta Majumdar also had a special role in opening a unit of Trinamool professors’ organization at Gaurbanga University.

Read more: Sujata’s explosive allegations against ‘husband’ Soumitra! Strict court order regarding divorce

However, the WebCupa leadership claims that they have no information that Sukant Majumdar has resigned from their organization. Usually, if a professor leaves the membership of the organization, it is customary to inform him in writing Webcupa sources claim that no such message was found in the case of Sukant Majumdar.

Sukanta Majumdar’s membership form in Webkupa 6

Krishnakali Basu, state president of the Trinamool professors’ organization Webkupa, also admitted that Sukant Majumdar was a member of their organization. The state president of Webkupa has claimed that Sukant Babu has also attended several meetings of the organization

Sukanta Majumdar was contacted for comment But the BJP state president did not want to comment on the matter

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 02, 2022, 19:31 IST

Tags: BJP, Sukanta Majumdar, TMC