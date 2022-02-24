BJP to hold hearing in Supreme Court tomorrow – News18 Bangla

#Delhi: In the East Bengal elections (West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022), the BJP is the frontrunner in the Supreme Court. A division bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana has already allowed the case to be filed in response to the BJP’s urgent appeal hearing. The case will be heard in the Supreme Court tomorrow morning

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said the state election commission would decide whether there would be a central force in the 106 municipal polls on February 28. As the state election has informed, the pre-vote will be with the state police The BJP has sought permission to file a case in the Supreme Court challenging the Kolkata High Court’s verdict.

The BJP has argued in its plea that the Calcutta High Court had earlier left the issue of the use of central forces in the Kolkata municipal polls and the four municipal elections to the State Election Commission. However, the BJP leadership has argued in the petition that the Election Commission has not been able to do justice to the confidence of the High Court in the allegations of irregularities in both the elections.

The BJP has taken up the matter with the Supreme Court after the Kolkata High Court verdict was announced on Wednesday. Permission to file a case in the Supreme Court was sought this morning after the Election Commission finalized voting with state police on Wednesday night.

The Division Bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, however, made it clear in the order that if there was any disturbance in the voting without the Central Forces, the responsibility would rest with the State Election Commissioner.

