BJP Vs TMC: Five BJP MLAs, including suspended Shuvendu Adhikari, Trinamool MLAs admitted to SSKM

#Kolkata: The BJP vs TMC in the Assembly. The BJP-Trinamool MLAs got involved in a scuffle. The West Bengal Legislative Assembly became agitated over the Bogtui incident. On Monday, Bogtui also started protesting demanding a statement from the Chief Minister. And then the BJP MLAs got involved in clashes with the Trinamool MLAs. Five BJP MLAs, including state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, were suspended.

It is learned that clashes, slaps, kills and punches continue between the two sides. Trinamool MLA Asit Majumdar has a runny nose. Some MLAs, including Palta Manoj Tigga, have been accused of hitting the grassroots. BJP MLAs protest in Well. At that time the clashes started. Trinamool and BJP legislators clashed with each other. Trinamool MLA Asit Majumdar even broke his nose after getting involved in the clash. He was taken to SSKM Hospital. At the moment he has been admitted to Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital.

The ruling party has proposed to suspend BJP MLAs Shankar Ghosh, Deepak Barman, Manoj Tigga and Narhari Mahato, including opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. Udayan Guha and Chandrima Bhattacharya demanded their suspension. Minister of State Firhad Hakim proposed. After that the speaker suspended them.

On Monday, BJP MLAs started protesting against the atrocities at Bogtui in Rampurhat, Birbhum. He continued to demand the statement of the Chief Minister. They continue to demand discussion on that brutal incident. Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Shuvendu Adhikari was also present. At that time, there was a clash between the BJP and the Trinamool MLAs. Tulkalam is tied properly. The legislators continue to fight. Which leads to clashes. Political circles claim that this incident is Benazir in the assembly.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 28, 2022, 13:22 IST

