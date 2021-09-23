BJP Vs TMC: Great leader coming to grassroots from BJP! Ashnisanket Gerua camp in the minister’s remarks

#Kolkata: The BJP has been struggling to prevent a split in the party since the defeat in the Assembly polls. Four BJP MLAs, including Mukul Roy, have already signed up for the TMC. Babul Supriya, a former Union Minister and MP from Asansol, has recently come to Ghasful Shibir. On the same day, while campaigning in Bhabanipur, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee informed that the game has just begun. Many more big surprises are waiting in the future. Minister of State Firhad Hakim opened his mouth without cutting off the remarks of Abhishek. The state BJP leadership is seeing an ominous sign in what he demanded on the day of the change of party.

Firhad has been playing a leading role in the election campaign in Bhabanipur from the very beginning. Every day he is campaigning in Bhabanipur. On that day, Firhad was asked about the change of party in his absence. Then he said, ‘Many of those who left the grassroots have returned. But in a few days such a name will come, you can’t think. He will come from BJP to Trinamool. Even many MLAs are coming, more will come. ‘ But who is that big name? “I’m not saying names right now, but wait,” Firhad said.

Firhad’s demand has caused a stir in state politics. However, the state BJP is reluctant to give importance to Firhad’s demand at least in public. BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Even with 213 MLAs, those who want more MLAs can’t wait to say how much they trust in a democratic system.” The BJP cannot be intimidated in this way. The BJP is not worried about this.

Read more: Pegasus case investigation committee formed! The Modi government is under intense pressure on the Supreme Court decision

By the way, the by-election will be held on September 30 in Bhabanipur center. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee is the candidate for Trinamool. This time there is a three-way fight in this center. Priyanka Tibrewal is fighting for BJP. CPIM fighter Sreejib Biswas. Bhabanipur is hot in the election air due to normal reasons. In the meantime, the speculation of change of party is floating in the state politics, the Gerua camp is seeing clouds in the sky. Already, speculation has started about the change of party of several MPs and MLAs. Needless to say, Firhad’s ‘big name’ remarks will only add to the noise.