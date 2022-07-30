BJP wants to increase the intensity of agitation on SSC issue not only in Kolkata but in the entire state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time not limited to Kolkata only, BJP has called for a movement across the state using Partha Chatterjee ISSU. The march was organized for two consecutive days in Kolkata under the leadership of two front-line leaders of Gerua Shibir, Sukant Majumder and Subhendu Adhikari. Leader of Opposition Subvendu Adhikari led the procession to Partha Chatterjee’s Behala West assembly constituency on Friday after a procession from College Square to Dharmatala in the presence of BJP state president Sukant Majumdar and other leaders on Thursday. On the call of South Calcutta district BJP, Gerua Shibir has taken up the program in Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee’s Khas taluk today and Saturday as well. The Padma Shibir is trying to raise the bar of the movement by keeping the slogans of ‘corruption-free state’ and ‘thieves in jail – release Mamata Gadi’.

The Bengal BJP is going to hit the road demanding the immediate arrest of not only the former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, but everyone involved in the corruption case in the teacher recruitment case throughout the state for a month in August. A month-long rally-meeting program has been called for from the first day of next August with the aim of spreading the movement not only in Kolkata and suburbs but also in every corner of the state to strengthen the organization which is sitting on this issue with a bird’s eye view of the Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections. BJP will hold marches and protest meetings at all booths, mandals and district levels of the state. According to party sources, instructions have already been issued by Gerua camp to hold programs in various organizational districts of the state. Along with the local organizational leadership, the state level leadership will also be present in several programs.

Incidentally, Trinamool has suspended Partha Chattopadhyay, who was arrested on charges of teacher recruitment corruption. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been removed from the ministry. But even after that, BJP is not moving away from politics with Parth incident. After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, the ocher leadership, which has been sitting on its hands for almost five days, is now going to raise the bar of the movement. In the words of political analysts, ‘Despite the corruption that has been revealed in the appointment of teachers, the ocher camp has practically failed in organizing the Jamat movement’. Political circles are blaming the shaky, fragmented and disorganized organization of the Bengal BJP as the reason behind this. However, how much political harvest can Bengal BJP get in the field on the issue of corruption? Time will answer that.

Venkateswara Lahiri

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 30, 2022, 11:59 IST

Tags: S.S.C