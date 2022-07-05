BJP will not work with Mithunda, crematorium is already in the crematorium – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Congress MP and state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury attacked the BJP and the Trinamool at the same time. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, thinks that bringing Mithun Chakraborty to Kolkata is a political bankruptcy of the BJP. He said, “When the bankruptcy of a party reaches its final stage, one has to try to increase the vote bank by talking about cinema dialogues with Mithun Chakraborty.”

Adhir Chowdhury, president of the provincial Congress, held a press conference at the Vidhan Bhaban of the provincial Congress office on Monday afternoon. The state president laughed when the issue of Mithun Chakraborty coming to the state BJP office came up. The movie dialogue starring Mithun Chakraborty sneered and said, “I will die here, corpses will be laid in the crematorium, a party has gone to the crematorium-grave now.

The goal is the 2024 Lok Sabha vote. Before that the panchayat vote was in Bengal. Before that vote, speculation has started that Mithun Chakraborty will be active in Bengal politics once again. And with that, intense sarcasm is impatient. Provincial Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sharply criticized the incident of breaking into the Chief Minister’s house at Panchil Top. He claimed that no one went to assassinate the Chief Minister. Rather it seems to have gone to ask for allowances. He said, “There are multiple” Shri “allowances in our state. One of them went to ask for a madman. No one went to assassinate the Chief Minister, nor will he go.”

The Lok Sabha Parliament of Bahrampur did not stop sneering and did not stop attacking. So many cameras, he said. So many cops. Someone among them went to attack him? I couldn’t believe it. There will be no crazy work. So, what is so noisy! Feeling we have ‘Run out of gas’ emotionally. However, the police will say yes like the police. They have to say. I still think there will be no crazy work. The Chief Minister has introduced so many allowances that he may have asked for one! ‘

At around one o’clock last Saturday night, a man broke into the wall of the Chief Minister’s house. He stays in ambush in the house all night. Seeing him in the morning, there was a commotion. Kalighat police arrested him.

