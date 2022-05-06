BJP Worker Death: Mysterious death of BJP worker, Amit Shah is going to Arjun Chaurasia’s house after landing in Kolkata

#Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a state visit. He also lashed out at the grassroots in the wake of the post-poll attack on BJP workers. But in the meantime, the body of a BJP Yuva Morcha leader was found hanging in Kashipur. The hanging body of 26-year-old Arjun Chaurasia was recovered from an abandoned house in Kashipur railway quarter. However, police did not find any suicide note in his house. And the situation has become so serious that Amit Shah is going straight from the airport to the house of the slain BJP worker. A welcome ceremony for the Union Home Minister was to be held at the airport. But that event has been canceled.

The family claimed that the young man was a BJP worker. The family has pleaded guilty to murder in the incident. Upon receiving the news, the police of Chittapur police station came to the spot. The family alleges that the BJP Youth Front leader was threatened after the assembly elections. The family and locals claim that Arjun was killed in a plot.

He was scheduled to arrive on Friday to receive Amit Shah. Police in Kashipur encountered obstacles while rescuing the body. The locals erupted in anger. They also chanted slogans against the police. Locals have been protesting against the police for not allowing Arjun’s body to be taken away. Tensions are running high in the area over the death toll.

On Friday morning, locals saw the hanging body of a BJP worker in an old railway quarter in the railway colony adjacent to Tala Bridge. Chitpur police station was immediately informed. The scientific wing of Lalbazar intelligence department came to the spot. BJP leader and North Kolkata president Kalyan Chaubey came to the spot after receiving the news. Police officials tried to handle the protest.



According to family sources, Arjun returned home after receiving his salary yesterday. Get out later. However, he did not return until late at night. He could not be found even after repeated calls. Then today the body was recovered. In this situation, there is a demand for CID investigation into the incident.

