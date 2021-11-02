BJP’s inspiration in the by-elections? Sukanta comments – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Is the BJP looking for inspiration from Mamata Banerjee as it collapsed in four constituencies in the state in the by-elections? BJP state president Sukanta Majumder’s remarks suggest the same. Because the BJP state president says that if Mamata Banerjee can bring the party to power as an MP alone, then it is possible for the BJP to turn around in West Bengal (West Bengal By Election Results).

Dinhata, Shantipur, Kharadaha, Gosaba – BJP has lost the by-elections in all the four centers of the state. Apart from Shantipur, the bail of BJP candidates has been confiscated in the remaining three centers The BJP’s vote share has dropped below 15 percent (West Bengal By Election Results)

Already, several BJP MLAs have signed up for the Trinamool Congress Leaders like Rajiv Bandyopadhyay and Babul Supriya have also joined the grassroots Even after that, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder is not disappointed. Citing the example of Mamata Banerjee, he said, “There is no such thing as frustration Mamata Banerjee, once a Member of Parliament, has since seized power. At one time there were 29 MLAs We are in a better place than he is. “

Read more: Bail confiscated in all three constituencies, BJP uneasy over by-polls

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee won as the sole Trinamool MP. In 2008, there were only 30 Trinamool MLAs in the state assembly Mamata Banerjee stepped down as Chief Minister in 2011 out of her five years in office. The BJP state president cited the example of Mamata Banerjee, who had to fall again and again after the defeat on this day.

Read more: “The BJP’s tragic consequences are for all this,” Tathagata Roy said

Political circles say that the BJP state president can look to his own party to seek inspiration. Because in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, only two MPs won on BJP tickets. There, in 2014, the BJP won 262 seats In 2019 that number increased to 303 However, the BJP state president cited the example set by Mamata Banerjee on the same day.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh did not stop mocking Sukant Majumdar after hearing his remarks. “Politics should be done by looking at Mamata Banerjee, that’s what the BJP understands a lot,” he said. For this delayed realization, the grassroots workers will give a sweet face to the BJP workers.