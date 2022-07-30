BJP’s procession in Behala is ‘unhindered’, the police are ‘very active’ in Hazra! Angry BJP – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the issue of Partha Chatterjee and education corruption yesterday, hundreds of people marched in Behala, Subvendu Adhikari. That march, went off virtually without a hitch. Yesterday’s rally was a part of South Kolkata BJP’s ‘Chor Dharo, Jele Bharo’ programme. However, Mamata’s police did not allow BJP’s state president Sukant Majumder to start the same program in Hazra today.

The BJP leadership is angry with these two forms of police in two days However, the political circles are finding another explanation behind this

According to observers and a section of the BJP, for political reasons, the Trinamool does not mind making “some concessions” to the opposition political party in Partha Chatterjee’s seat in Behala at this juncture. Parth has already been removed from all ministry and party posts

So yesterday, the police did not obstruct the Behala march or the central BJP march from College Street to Dharmatala on July 28. But, Sukantar today’s program was from South Kolkata’s Hazra Mor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home Kalighat area.

The South Kolkata BJP had planned a symbolic protest against the recent ‘Chor Dharo, Jele Bhoro’ program in the recent Duniti scandal, from Hazra Mor to Kalighat in South Kolkata by putting up posters of Mamata. Giving wind to the organization’s sails.

But, due to the miscalculation of a small amount, the police did not allow the Sukantar program to take place. According to political circles, this is because the BJP did not understand its place in the rest of the programme, “Mahatmai”. Today’s BJP South Kolkata program is politically significant for two reasons.

First, the location for the program was selected in South Kolkata. Two, more specifically the name of that place is Hazra, Kalighat. As a result, BJP state president Sukant today directly targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the corruption issue. After Parth’s arrest, the Chief Minister first clarified his stand from Nazrul Manch, saying that if anyone is guilty, even if he is jailed for life, he will not say anything. But, in vain, if you try to ink him, he also has tar. That is, he will not relent in any way if there is an attempt to involve him in the Perth issue.

After his arrest, the party said that the party would consider taking action against Partha if the charges against him are upheld in court. However, 6 days after the arrest, Trinamool’s top leader Abhishek Bandopadhyay announced in a press conference that Parth has been removed from all organizational posts of the party. Backtracking on his earlier stance as to the reason for the hasty announcement, Abhishek clarified, ‘We were right. But, we want to give the benefit of doubt to common people and student activists at this moment and not to any leader. He is as big a leader as he is.’

According to the political circles, it is clear from this statement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee that they will not stop the protest and movement of the opposition including the BJP on the issue of education corruption, as long as it is not aimed at Mamata or Abhishek Banerjee. At the same time, Parth for this corruption, Maniks is also a strategic direction of anger to make people guilty.

must be turned. On that score, today’s Sukantar program is different in character from the last 28 central processions or processions of Shuvendu Adhikari in Behala Perth center to the ruling party and police administration. That is the reason for the police’s “hyperactivity” to “thwart” Sukantar’s program today.

However, a section of the BJP, again, feels that there is another reason behind this role of the police. According to them, after the success of the large-scale rally led by Subhendu in South Kolkata yesterday, Trinamool would have been under political pressure if Sukantar’s program was successful again today. That is why the state police and administration had clear instructions that today’s BJP program could not be successful in any way.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 30, 2022, 22:22 IST

