Block your calendars for the grandest celebration of New Year’s Eve with the cast of ‘RRR’

It’s time to welcome the New Year with a bang! As we move towards the New Year’s Eve, the cast of India’s most anticipated and magnum opus film – RRR, has taken it upon themselves to end the year on a magnificent note. The greatest celebration of the year brought together the biggest stars across languages under one roof to celebrate RRR, the glorious chapter of Indian Cinema. The commemoration was laced with a star-studded stage shared by the legendary RRR cast that included Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and the director S.S. Rajamouli who indulged in exclusive and joyful interactions with the icons of Bollywood. The grand gala night, graced by the presence of Salman Khan as chief guest and hosted by Karan Johar, was joined by not only the film fraternity but a huge crowd and lovely fans who witnessed the grandeur and the happy camaraderie on this occasion that celebrated Indian Cinema’s breaking of all barriers. Topped with high-mileage performances and a resplendent set-up, will be brought to you within the comfort of your home through a simulcast on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, &TV, Zing and Zee Cinemalu on 31st December at 11pm.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada CM & MD, Pen Studios was also present at the event. Pen Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights of RRR across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The viewers are sure to have a splendid time as the ‘New Year Celebrations with RRR’ event promises oodles of entertainment never witnessed before. The stately event had spectacular performances, and a striking RRR style entrance of the cast – Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and the visionary director S.S. Rajamouli, known to have won hearts across the world with the blockbuster Bahubali. To add a special mix of glitz, glam and entertainment, the event also showcased ‘Chai with RRR’ – a quirky and fun segment with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar.

“RRR has been a dream project for me. I am glad to have had such talented actors to make it come to life. I remember for the introduction scene, I made Jr. NTR run in a jungle without chappals and he ran like a tiger. As for Charan, I made him be a part of a crowd of 2000 people amidst dust and sweat. It was one of the best scenes I have ever shot in my journey as a director. If the hustle was so splendid, we wanted to begin the year with a celebration just as magnificent. The ‘New Year Celebrations with RRR’ event is our way to thank our audience and share this joyous moment with them. The entire RRR family is excited to welcome the New Year with our amazing Viewers and we look forward to seeing them in theatres during the release of the movie.” shared S.S. Rajamouli.

“Being a part of RRR has been a wonderful experience. Rajamouli has been the kind of director that I always look forward to working with as he is someone who always introduces me to something new. After a term of these amazing shooting days and such an eventful experience, a grand celebration is just what we were looking forward to, to call it a year and come together to celebrate the New Year with our ever-supporting audience. In this grand ‘New Year Celebrations with RRR’ the viewers are in for a visual treat and playful banters. I am glad to share this moment with everyone.” said Jr. NTR

“I am only grateful to have been a part of Rajamouli’s dream project RRR and look forward to doing many more such projects with him in the future. As much fun as we had preparing for the film, we hope the viewers will have a ball watching the big New Year celebration where the RRR team reunited to bring a night full of entertainment. I hope the audience who will join us for the celebration will come together to watch the film and enjoy just as much.” Said Ram Charan

“It only feels like yesterday when I met Rajamouli sir at the Hyderabad airport when I expressed my dream of working with him, only to be more than delighted when he told me that he has something that I can work on. That project turned out to be India’s biggest action drama. It definitely calls for a celebration which is just as grand and beautiful. And who better than our viewers to share the New Year celebration with. There couldn’t have been a better way to end the year than this – on such a monumental note. With all the beautiful performances and heart-warming moments, it will be a night to cherish forever. I hope our fans and all the viewers have a great time witnessing the big celebration.” said Alia Bhatt.

To spice up the night with the right dose of humour, we also have the country’s favourite social media influencer and a true heartthrob – Bhuvan Bam, have a super fun interaction with the cast of RRR. No celebration is complete without dance performances. To add a special layer of fun, masti and dhamaka, the event will have Kings United, and V Company have your feet tapping with their astounding dance numbers. Talking of completing a performance, and not having our delightful singers entertaining the audience with their euphonious songs would be a deadly sin! Bringing their inch-perfect rhythms with the right dose of vibrance, we have the very talented MM Kreem, grace the night with his unrivalled ability to light up any space he’s a part of!

So, get set for India’s most exciting and biggest New Year celebration on 31st December at 11pm!