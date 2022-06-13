Blood Donation Camp: Blood donation for mother, example of blood donation in Kolkata

#Kolkata: Blood donation for mother. Example of blood donation in Calcutta. On the one hand, blood donation pujo entrepreneurs from morning till day. At the same time, fancy blood donation from different club organizations is also organized at night. This initiative to meet the blood crisis in the summer and the number of blood donors increased unprecedented.

After five times in a row, this time six times. The organizers of Durgapuja organized a blood donation festival. Forum for Durgotsab is the organization of the organizers of Durga Puja in Calcutta. About five hundred Durga Puja entrepreneurs are involved in this organization. The sixth annual blood donation festival was held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Not only in Kolkata but also in Howrah and North 24 Parganas adjoining Kolkata, various pujo organizers participated in the blood donation festival. Gradually the number of blood donors increased from 2000 to 2326.

Blood Donation Camp

Although the numbers are negligible, another example of South United Mission United donating blood at night this summer. Garfa Mission United organized a night blood donation camp in a joint venture with Kolkata Municipality. Hundreds of people came forward to donate blood with the help of local residents. The inaugural function was attended by Jadavpur MLA and Calcutta Municipality Mayor Parishad Janjal Safai Debabrata Majumder and Kolkata Municipality 11 Borough Chairman Tarkeshwar Chakraborty. The blood donation festival lasts from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, from 9 am onwards, this saj saj rob. Preparations for the festival, however, were started on Saturday night. Blood donation started from 9 am on Sunday. Pujo promoters from North Kolkata, South Kolkata, Behala and East Kolkata started coming to Netaji Indoor Stadium. Entrepreneurs brought blood donors from Howrah, Barahanagar and South 24 Parganas suburbs.

If the number exceeds one thousand then 2000 then that number also exceeds. Shaswat Basu, general secretary of Forum for Durgotsab, said that every year this blood donation festival of Forum for Durgotsab breaks its own record. The same thing happened again. The number of many of our voluntary blood donors is on record.

In this blood donation camp of Forum for Durgotsab, those who donate blood are given a certificate of honor in addition to the certificate. Blood donors are invited to visit the pujo of all the entrepreneurs of Forum for Durgotsab. Blood donors will be the VVIP guests of Forum for Durgotsab if they donate blood in this camp. These blood donors have VIP entry in all the pujos of Kolkata and suburban forums.

BISWAJIT SAHA

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: June 13, 2022, 14:40 IST

Tags: Blood Donation, Blood donation camp, Durga Puja, Durga Puja 2022