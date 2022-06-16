Blood- Price || After petrol and diesel, the price of blood has gone up

After petrol, diesel and cooking gas, the price of blood has gone up. On the 14th of this month, the Additional Director General of the Union Ministry of Health, Dr. Anil Kumar, in a guideline, said that the price of blood processing should be increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 100.

Read more: Which women are more inclined to fall in love with strangers? Surprising information came up in the survey!

If there was no donor card for so many days, the price of blood from a government blood bank to a private hospital patient was 1,050 rupees, this time it was 1,100 rupees. The price of whole blood without a donor card from a private blood bank was 1450 rupees, this time it increased to 1550 rupees. In the same way, the price of packed sale also increased. Earlier the government price was 1050 rupees but now it has increased to 1100 rupees and in the private sector it has increased from 1450 rupees to 1550 rupees. However, the prices of plasma and platelets remain the same.

Recently, the price of fuel and cooking gas has gone up That is how the middle class is rising In this situation, the price of blood increased again The relatives of the patient are naturally worried

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 16, 2022, 16:28 IST

Tags: Blood Bank