Blowing up the pension-poster debate, Firhad said, everyone will get it, no worries – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has announced that there will be no problem in getting pension for the employees of the municipality. Everyone will get time. He also directed an investigation to find out who gave the poster of non-receipt of this pension. He said that issues like salary or pension will not be stopped in any way.

Answering a question at the town hall on Friday, Firhad Hakim said, “Those who get the pension are getting it. Those who are in the process are getting a little delay. Those who gave the posters have done wrong. I have already told the commissioner. The notice has been hung. We have a crisis. I have said in the previous meeting, I am still saying. There is a crisis of one thousand crore rupees. But that does not mean that the pension will be stopped. “

After that a few other issues were discussed but the issue of pension came up again. At that time the Mayor of Kolkata (Firhad Hakim) said, “We have a debt of Rs.1000 crore. But we are bringing financial discipline for the whole matter. We are also trying to reduce unnecessary expenses. No notice has been issued by the municipality. No such notice has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner. Who posted the notice? Action will be taken accordingly. “

Note that recently a notice of Calcutta Municipality went viral. It was claimed that there is a deficit in the municipal treasury. That is why the pension will be stopped. All the opposition parties, including the BJP, started opposing it. Firhad dismissed the matter.

