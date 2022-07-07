‘Blue Tick’ sign next to Basal’s name, Madan Mitra verified on Instagram – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Verified is Madan Mitra. The ‘blue tick’ sign on Instagram is next to Madan Mitra’s name Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the party leader, called him a ‘colorful leader’. The number of his fans on Facebook is increasing by leaps and bounds. And the MLA of Kamarhati informed that the blue tick or verified on that Facebook, Instagram account.

Former minister of state, veteran Trinamool leader Madan Mitra. It’s been four months since he opened his Instagram account. In this short time, the number of Madan Mitra’s followers has crossed one lakh 11 thousand. On Wednesday, Instagram declared the account ‘verified’. Blue tick has been given as a result. The Trinamool Congress has a very small number of leaders who have a growing number of followers on Instagram. At the same time those who are entitled to the Blue Tick. With such success on Instagram in just a few months, the MLA of Kamarhati has started thinking about whether something new can be done in the net neighborhood.

In a few moments, thousands of likes were read on his live show on Facebook. Multiple live views have exceeded a few million. He has also started thinking about how to take this popularity to the next level by taking it to the next level. Madan Mitra said that recently YouTube has discussed several issues with him. One of their proposals was also liked by the former transport minister.

According to sources, the proposal states that Madan will make a video on YouTube about his long political life. Madan Mitra said that he has agreed to such a proposal on YouTube. He said, “I have been doing politics for many years. There are many ups and downs in my political life as well as many stories. I’m thinking of making videos with those stories. “

In the coming days, therefore, Madan Mitra can also be seen as a blogger. Her song ‘Oh Lovely’ received a huge response on the net before the election. Then last year in Pujo, his song hit the net again. In addition to his songs at different times, his swimming video began to go viral. In the meantime, there has been a commotion in the net neighborhood around Madan Mitra due to the blue tick on Instagram.

