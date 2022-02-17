Blue Tokai brings its signature experience to Kolkata with a brand new café at Park Street

By Soumya Prakash Das:-

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, India’s largest specialty coffee brand, today launched its signature Blue Tokai experience café in Kolkata. Located in Kolkata’s heart at Park Street, the café brings together the soulful aroma of freshly-brewed coffee and the taste of healthy and delicious food options, all prepared by trained baristas and chefs at Blue Tokai. This newly-launched café is Blue Tokai’s fourth outlet in Kolkata, a true reflection of the growing demand for a cup of good-quality coffee in the city.

The café, which has been designed in line with the company’s admiration for traditional Indian art and artists, is a 1,100 sq ft space with indoor seating, giving customers a glimpse of their coffee being brewed to perfection.

Speaking on the launch, Shivam Shahi, Co-Founder and COO, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters said, “We are elated to bring an elevated Blue Tokai experience to Kolkata, a step towards satiating the increasing demand for a premium coffee experience in a city that has known high standards in dining experiences. We have received tremendous love from Kolkata, for our cafés and through online delivery, and with the new café at Park Street, we are excited to cater to a larger number of customers and nurture the coffee culture in the city. With a distinctive and unique art culture here, we hope to foster a community that enjoys conversations and creations over a good cup of coffee. Kolkata is an important market for us and we are looking forward to further expanding our presence in the city, in the coming months.”

The Park Street outlet will be home to several hot and cold brews like Espresso, Pourover, Americano, Cappuccino, Flat White, Vietnamese-style coffee amongst many others – all brewed using Blue Tokai’s high-quality roasted beans. Customers will be in for a treat with food choices ranging from healthy sourdough sandwiches, egg-based preparations, salads, cold-pressed juices and a special breakfast menu along with indulgent options including sourdough pizza, pasta, waffles, pancakes, fries and a wide range of desserts.