Bo-Barracks to be associated with Park Street, CM’s big announcement at Christmas – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Bo-Barracks is set to join the Park Street Christmas Carnival next year. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On Monday evening he arrived abruptly at the Bo Barracks. The visit of the Chief Minister to the door of Bo Barracks was mainly to wish a Merry Christmas. Mamata Banerjee spent some time with the locals, standing on the street in front of the bo-barracks adorned with garlands of light. Apart from conversations and exchanging Christmas greetings, the Chief Minister himself came to their neighborhood and the residents of Aplut Bo Barracks.

The Chief Minister was greeted by the residents with a bouquet of flowers. They told the Chief Minister that the visit of the Chief Minister to their neighborhood on the day of the festival was the biggest Christmas gift for them. Mamata Banerjee also gave the message to be by the side of the citizens here on the day of the festival. He also announced that Bo-Barracks would be added to the Christmas festivities, which will begin next year with his hand in Allen Park on Park Street. Citizens who were overwhelmed by the announcement of the Chief Minister thanked Mamata Banerjee.

Minister of State and Mayor of Calcutta Firhad Hakim also accompanied the Chief Minister on his visit to Bo-Barrack today. The Chief Minister directed Firhad Hakim to make public the inclusion of Bo-Barracks in the Park Street Christmas Carnival from next year. In addition to Park Street, the whole of the mahalla is still adorned with Christmas lights at the Bo Barracks. From the huge Christmas tree to the colorful artwork on the street. Anglo neighborhood has everything. After Saheb Para in Kolkata, the biggest Christmas festival is celebrated in this Anglo Para. However, in the corona atmosphere, the joy of the festival faded a little, but the bo-barracks still shines in its own aristocracy.

The rectangular attic is a short distance from the back lane of Boubazar police station, exiting Chandni Chowk metro station. Standing still with red brick ribs. Which has a long history of 60 years hidden behind it. It is said that this barracks was established for the American soldiers during the Second World War. This is another Kolkata in the heart of Kolkata. This rectangular attic is the neighborhood of D’Souza, DeRozio, Christopher Augustine. 32 families live here. The mahalla is adorned with Christmas trees, Santa Claus, colorful balloons and lights. Today is the Christmas of Amalin Bo-Barracks with almost eighty years of decaying history. According to the Chief Minister’s announcement, the Bo-Barracks along with Park Street will be merged with the Christmas festivities from next year. Bo-Barracks is counting down the hours now waiting for that Christmas.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI