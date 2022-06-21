Board President Manik Bhattacharya and his family have been directed to file affidavits on their property TET corruption case! High Court directs Manik Bhattacharya and his family to file affidavits of property – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The High Court has directed to submit affidavits of property of Manik Bhattacharya and his family. Board President Manik Bhattacharya will have to submit the affidavit of the property by July 5. Today, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha has given such instructions Following the question and answer session of the High Court, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the next hearing on July 5 at 2 pm.

Calcutta High Court removes Manik Bhattacharya Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay challenged the directive in the division bench. The board has requested an emergency hearing in the case today. But the petition was rejected and Justice Subrata Talukder was allowed to file a case in the division bench. The case will be heard in a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder. However, Manik Bhattacharya did not get any protection in the presence of 2 pm today. (Primary TET Scam) After that he had to appear in the High Court and face the question of Justice Abhijit Banerjee.

The judge started the question and answer session without taking MLA Manik Bhattacharya to task. As a people’s representative, Justice Abhijit Banerjee said that he should not be taken to task with respect. The court asked Manik Bhattacharya some important questions about his profession from his source of income. Details about his and his family’s property were also sought. Even the address where the number of houses, etc. are asked to spread. Besides, questions were also asked about the property and occupation of his family members.

The board president approached the court to avoid appearing in the SSC corruption case. But the court did not agree to hear his case. He will have to appear in the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in the High Court. A bench of Justice Sabrat Talukder filed the petition on behalf of the board. But the court said that the case has to be filed in accordance with the rules, after which the division bench will accept the application. (Primary TET Scam)

First published: June 21, 2022, 15:57 IST

