Board to be formed in Kolkata Municipality on 23rd December, Mayor to be sworn in at noon – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Before leaving for Assam, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the day of formation of Purboard. He told reporters that the new municipality would be formed next Thursday, the 23rd. The new mayor will be sworn in at 2 pm on that day. This was stated by Mamata Banerjee before leaving for Assam.

The announcement of an absolute victory in the Calcutta by-elections is just a matter of time. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee met reporters at her home in Kalighat. On this day, before going to Kamakhya Darshan, the Chief Minister opened his mouth with the victory in the pre-vote. “Democracy has won in the mass festival. Kolkata will show the way to the whole country in the days to come,” he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised to do more for the people. He said the voting was in a festive mood in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress has virtually defeated all the opposition parties, including the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee also spoke about the significance of this victory of the grassroots in the national politics. “It is also our victory in national politics. Our main goal is overall development. People have lost parties like BJP, CPM, Congress. We will continue to work for the people,” he said.

Abir Ghosal