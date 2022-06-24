Bogtui Case: A petrol pump involved in the Bogtui case, shocking information in the chargesheet

#Kolkata: Exciting information in the chargesheet in the case of Bogutui arson. Bogutui village was set on fire by buying 5 liters of petrol from a petrol pump, it is mentioned in the charge sheet. According to CBI sources, the chargesheet states that the accused Riton Sheikh and Dollar Sheikh had bought 5 liters of petrol in two jars from a petrol pump at Munsuba intersection in Rampurhat on the night of the incident. He went to buy petrol on his bike.

Then they brought the five liters of petrol to Bogutui village. When they came to the village, they gave 5 liters of petrol to the accused Raston Sheikh and Jahangir Sheikh to set fire to Sona Sheikh’s house. As a result, 6 people have to die alive. The death toll rose to 10 later. In other words, it is mentioned in the chargesheet that the accused set fire to the house in Bogutui village with petrol.

According to CBI sources, Anarul Vadu went to the hospital at 3.30 pm after the murder. Send the crowd to Bogutui with provocation. According to the CBI chargesheet, Vadu sent protesters to Bogutui to avenge the murder. According to the chargesheet, an eyewitness called Anarul for help when the village was on fire on the day of the incident. Exciting information in their conversation on Anarul’s phone.

According to CBI sources, Anarul told the villagers, “Let the house of Sona Sekh (the house where 7 burnt bodies were recovered) be set on fire for revenge of Vadhu murder. Let the house of Sona Sekh’s relatives burn down. Anarul said he will not inform the police. According to the chargesheet, the incident took place in retaliation for the murder of Vadhu.

According to CBI sources, “Lalon shouted at the time of the incident that the police would not come for an hour. He had to be killed.” Mentioned in the charge sheet. Accused Lalon incited the protesters to kill Fatik and his family. The assailants entered Fatik’s house and hurled insults at him.

The house was set on fire after Fatik’s wife was not found in the dark, “said the chargesheet.

