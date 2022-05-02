Bogtui Case: Sensational allegations in Rampurhat case by CBI! Strict action of the High Court, what happened?

#Kolkata: The sensational allegations made by the CBI in the Rampurhat case. Bail of 2 persons without case diary in lower court. If the CBI rejects the bail application, it is rejected. One of the names who got bail is in the statement of death of Vadhu Sheikh. The High Court took action after receiving the complaint of CBI. Order to submit to the court in the form of affidavit documents along with a copy of the lower court’s order regarding granting bail to two persons and rejecting the CBI application. The next hearing of the case is on May 9.

The CBI has speculated that there may have been a motive behind the lower court’s haste to grant bail. 6 arrested in Bogtui case Bail of 2 of them. Without a case diary, without informing the CBI, virtually unilateral bail. The CBI has doubts whether the bailee is a minor. The next hearing is on May 10 after the CBI received the affidavit. CBI has also taken two people into custody in the investigation of Vadu Sheikh’s murder.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Bogtui massacre has risen further. Another woman, Atahara Bibi, died on Sunday morning. With this, the number of deaths in the genocide has increased to 10. On March 21, Deputy Chief of Barashal Gram Panchayat Bhadu Sheikh was killed in a bomb blast at Rampurhat Bogtui intersection along National Highway No. 14. To avenge the murder, 10 houses were set on fire in Bogtui village. The burnt bodies of eight people were recovered the next morning.

A few days later, another woman died at Rampurhat Medical College Hospital. Atahara Bibi died at Rampurhat Medical College Hospital this morning after a long battle with death. Eight women, including a minor and a man, were killed in the killings.

