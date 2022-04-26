Bollywood Playback Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel’s New Music Video “Anjaam E Mohabbat” Shot In Kolkata

The Music Video of the upcoming melodious song “Anjaam e Mohabbat”, composed and produced by award-winning Sound Engineer, Music Producer and Composer, Ananjan Chakraborty and sung by the talented Bollywood playback singer, Pratibha Singh Baghel is being shot at Shrutinandan studio in Kolkata. The song has been written by Pinky Poonawala.

“This song highlights the ups and downs in the journey of love. It is a modern Ghazal with a touch of jazz and Lo-fi soul music. While the song has been recorded at the famous Seven Heaven Studios, Mumbai, the video is being shot here in Kolkata. Pratibha is an immensely talented singer and has a mellifluous voice. Working with her was a wonderful experience”, said Ananjan Chakraborty. He also said that in order to encourage fresh talents, it is important to support independent song such as this.

Pratibha Singh Baghel is known for her playback singing in the blockbusters such as Manikarnika, Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya, Bell Bottom and her songs for Coke Studio. She is also well known for her renditions of Ghazals and Thumris. She has also been part of various international projects and has collaborated with Tabla Maestro – Ustad Zakir Hussain, eminent poet, lyricist, and film director – Gulzar, famous classical and fusion musician – Deepak Pandit under the record label of independent music, Sufiscore. “I am delighted and honoured to have been able to work with Ananjan. It is my first independent single with a Bengali music composer,” said Pratibha.

Renowned musicians including Prattyush Banerjee (Sarod), Rahul Chatterjee (Sitar), Sandipan Ganguly (Violin) and Raja Chowdhury (Guitar) has performed in this song. The Music Video is being directed by a promising young talent, Gourav Gupta.

“Anjaam E Mohabbat” will be soon available across all digital platforms and the YouTube and Facebook pages of both Ananjan Chakraborty and Pratibha Singh Baghel.