Bookchor.com hosts LOCK THE BOX Bookfair in Kolkata

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Bidyut Sharma, Founder, Bookchor, at the event

This is a fantastic opportunity for readers to bring home new reads! Bookchor.com is hosting LockTheBox Reloaded Bookfair at Ice Skating Rink, Kolkata, from 27thApril to 1st May ’22 which has become one of the most popular Book Fair events in the country.

Bookchor.com is a 6-year-old startup with a clear aim of inculcating reading habits among the Indian youths by providing books at the most affordable prices. LockTheBox was started back in 2018 from Delhi and this is the 3rd time Bookchor is present in Kolkata with this unique bookfair.

This year they have expanded the event’s size by 5 times. Previously they were managing about 2 lac books, but in the Reloaded edition, they are displaying nearly 1 million books. Every day, the books are replenished so that readers can get the best of the market’s content.

The bookworms with the reading lists in hand are found busy in finding all the books they like and then deciding what size box they need to acquire those books. The event is having books on various genres like fiction, Non-Fiction, Thrillers, Romance, Rare Classics, Books for teenagers and Childrens in English and Hindi language. There are books from Indian authors and from best-selling authors across the globe.

After the covid pandemic LockTheBoxReloaded version event was met with an encouraging response in other cities like Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Indore. Bookchor is having a tremendous response in Kolkata too. At an average they are having a daily footfall of 1500 plus and more.

3 kinds of boxes are available at the event named after the heroes from Greek mythology. The Odysseus box( Rs.1200), Perseus Box (Rs. 1800) and the biggest and the mightiest box – Hercules box ( Rs.3000), where any number of books can be taken home upto the capacity of the box, without bothering about the price of the said books, because the price quoted above against each box is fixed.

Readers can deshelve and sell their used books at this event. The process is simple by just downloading their selling App called “DUMP”. Readers can encash their books at the event.

This unique and reader friendly bookfair no wonder has created a buzz among the readers and provided a perfect opportunity to bring home new reads and enhance book reading habits among the digital generation.