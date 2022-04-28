Bookworms Lock Boxes with Bestsellers at LockTheBox Bookfair in Kolkata

Bookchor.com is hosting a LockTheBox Reloaded Bookfair in Kolkata. Started from 27thApril the most popular Book Fair event in the country and it hold at the Ice-Skating Rink, which will end on 1st May 2022.

We expanded the event’s size by 5 times because we were previously managing about 2 lac books, but in the Reloaded edition, we are displaying 1 million of books. They had plunged headlong into fray, reading lists in hand, with the idea of finding all the books they like and then deciding what size box they need. “At yesterday, we had a footfall of 1500 people,” says Vidyut Sharma, founder, Bookchor, “And we sold about 3,000 books. “Every day, we replenish the books so that readers can get the best of the market’s content.

It was a welcome sight at the LockTheBox Book Fair to have Akshat Gupta author of “The Hidden Hindu” and you will get sign books at venue.Author Akshat Gupta says, Readers will love the amount of work and time that has been dedicated to developing this story which is an amalgamation of science fiction, mythology, and thriller. They can expect the unexpected at every turn of the page, from finding answers to conspiracy theories, to exploring the idea of immortality and understanding our rich history, which is often limited to being seen as ‘mythology’.

Bookchor.com is a 6-year-old startup with a clear aim of inculcating reading habits among Indian youth by providing books at the most affordable prices. LockTheBox was started back in 2018 from Delhi and this is the 3rd time Bookchor is into Kolkata.

“Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.” – Margaret Fuller

The Event is having books on various genres like fiction, Non-Fiction, Thrillers, Romance, Rare Classics, Books for teenagers and Children books in English and Hindi language. There will be books from Indian authors and from best-selling authors across the globe.

After the covid, LockTheBoxReloaded version event was met with an encouraging response in other cities like Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Indore.Bookchor hopes to have a tremendous response in Kolkata too.

3 kinds of boxes will be available at the event named after heroes from Greek mythology. The Odysseus box, Perseus Box, and the biggest and mightiest box – Hercules box.

To further help readers can deshelve and sell their used books at this event. The process is simple by just downloading their selling App called “DUMP”. Readers encash their books at the event.

Event Details:

LockTheBox Bookfair

Venue: Ice Skating Rink, Lower Range, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal

Date: 27th April – 1stMay 2022

Time: 9 AM to 9 PM