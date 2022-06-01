booth level meeting with party leaders in Bankura ahead of upcoming Panchayet Election In Bengal | Mamata herself will arrange ‘strategy’ before the panchayat election! Bankura party meeting in sight today – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool has bad results in Jangalmahal districts in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Bankura is one of the few districts in Jangalmahal where the BJP started announcing its existence in the state panchayat polls in 2016. The Trinamool Congress lost the Bankura seat in the Lok Sabha polls. Although the Trinamool Congress’ result in Bankura district in 2021 assembly polls is better than that of Lok Sabha, BJP has a vote bank in this district. Panchayat elections in the state next year. The Trinamool Congress has already stepped in to increase its organizational strength at the booth level. Today, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee Bankura will hold a meeting with the booth staff.

Mamata Banerjee’s meeting will be held today at Satighat in Bankura district Booth level workers from different parts of the district will join it. And what message did Mamata Banerjee give about Bankura from here? According to the results of the 2016 panchayat elections, the Trinamool Congress got 183 out of 190 gram panchayats in the district. BJP got 8. Leftists got 0. Congress got 0. Others got 9. The Trinamool Congress won 22 of the 22 general seats in the Panchayat Samiti. BJP got 0. The pockets of the Left and Congress were zero. Others get 0. The Trinamool Congress won 48 of the 47 seats in the district council. BJP gets 0 seats. Others get 0 seats. The Left-Congress bag was empty.

However, in the very next year, in the Lok Sabha polls, there was a massive landslide in the Bankura grassroots. The late Subrata Mukherjee lost in the Lok Sabha. The Trinamool Congress, however, regained most of the lost land in the assembly. In this situation, the Trinamool Congress wants to start preparations from now on. The real goal is to keep the rural vote completely before the Lok Sabha. Mamata Banerjee herself will reveal the strategy of that political campaign today. She has already supervised the work of the administration. He also conveyed the message that all services should reach the people. The attention of the political circles is on what he said for the purpose of the party workers today.

