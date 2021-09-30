Booth-oriented voters will overtake Bhabanipur in 2021 by-elections? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Even though it was three o’clock in the afternoon, the turnout in the Bhabanipur by-election was not fifty per cent (Bhabanipore Polling Percentage). According to the data released by the Election Commission, the turnout in Bhabanipur was 47.06 percent till 3 pm In the 2021 assembly elections, the turnout in Bhabanipur was just over 71 percent

In Bhabanipur, where the turnout was less than 50 per cent, Samsherganj and Jangipur polled at 62.45 per cent and 6.17 per cent, respectively, till 3 pm.

Looking at the last few elections, it is clear that the turnout in Bhabanipur is quite low In the by-election it is further reduced In 2011, only 44.83 percent of the votes were cast in the Bhabanipur by-election In that sense, of course, the turnout in the by-elections is a bit higher It remains to be seen whether the turnout in the last two hours will touch the turnout in the last Assembly elections.

Chief Minister and Trinamool candidate from Bhabanipur Mamata Banerjee had predicted that the turnout in the by-elections would be low. That is why whenever he has held a public meeting in Bhabanipur to vote, he has repeatedly asked everyone to vote. The Chief Minister said without any hesitation that the opposition will get benefits if the voting rate is reduced

However, the turnout in Bhabanipur was quite low since this morning The Trinamool Congress tweeted to the residents of Bhabanipur asking them to cast their votes in the last four hours. However, the turnout increased slightly during the day However, the BJP has complained to the Election Commission about the Trinamool’s tweet