Borough or ward wise results | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : The results of the Assembly polls (KMC Election 2021) were also repeated this time. The Trinamool-led Purbord (Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021) is going to take over the small Lalbari with an absolute majority. On the other hand, after the Kolkata Pur elections of 2015, the number of votes of Gerua Shibir (KMC Election 2021) came to a standstill. In 2015, the BJP won seven seats. This time the BJP’s result is worse than that. They had only three seats.

In 2010, the BJP won three seats in the Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021, a decade ago. In the Assembly elections, the BJP’s vote share was 27 per cent, but this time it is close to 9 per cent. The Trinamool Congress has snatched an absolute majority by winning 134 out of 144 seats in 16 boroughs or ward wise results of Kolkata Municipality. BJP has won 3 seats. Leftists won 2, Congress won 2 and non-party candidates won 3 non-party candidates. Let’s take a look at the results of Trinamool, BJP, Left, Congress and non-party candidates in each of the 144 seats.

Trinamool Congress has won 9 out of 9 seats in Boro 1, 2 and 3 of Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021. Trinamool Congress won 6 out of 10 seats in Borough No. 4. BJP has won 2 seats. Trinamool won 6 out of 11 seats in Borough No. 5. BJP, Congress and non-party candidates got one seat each.

Trinamool won 10 out of 10 boroughs or ward wise results. The Trinamool Congress has won 9 out of 9 boroughs, 8 out of 11 boroughs, 11 out of 11 boroughs and 10 out of 10 boroughs. On the other hand, the Left candidate has won in one of the 10 boroughs. However, Joraful Shibir has kept the winning streak intact in each of the remaining 11 matches.

Trinamool Congress has won 7 out of 6 seats in Borough No. 11 (Borough or ward wise results). Leftists are ahead in 1 seat. The Trinamool Congress has won six of the seven boroughs. The same picture in boroughs 13 and 14. Here too, the ruling party has secured victory in 7 out of 7 seats. The picture is a bit different in borough number 15. The Trinamool Congress has won 6 out of 9 seats here. The Congress has won one seat and the local non-party candidate has won two seats. Trinamool has won 6 out of 6 seats in Boro No. 16 of Kolkata Municipality.