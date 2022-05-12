Boubazar metro Tragedy: a student cant sit for exam, boubazar metro

Onkar Sarkar, Kolkata: Only 10 minutes in hand. The night before the math test, the parents changed hands and changed the address. The test was not given.

The Sau family is affluent middle class. Address 19 Durgapituri Lane. There are 6 members in the family. Like other families in Durga Pituri Lane, Akash suddenly fell head over heels on Wednesday night.

After 2019, the whole family has to be homeless once again. As there are 2 senior citizens in the family, there are also 2 minor members.

Read more- ” The store is locked, what will happen tomorrow? Where should I go? ” Hahakar Baubazar gold trader

Nikunja Sau. Age 10 years. Meritorious fifth grader at St. Paul’s School. Exams are going on in their school. Thursday was the math test. On Wednesday evening, Nikunj came out of the house holding his parents’ hand with only 10 minutes notice.

Within moments, the address of Durga Pituri Lane No. 19 was changed to Creek Row No. 3. A 4-story house in a hotel in Creek Roar is now his address.

The school was closed for a long time due to the outbreak of corona virus. After all this time, Nikunj had just started going to school like all the children. Prepared for the test. But the school term test was not given to him anymore.

Nikunj’s grandmother’s picture is telling Sau, we have lived our life in such a way. But what will be the future of the child? Today my grandson could not give the test. We are very scared. He said last time nothing will happen, we have to leave our home again.

As the family has the pain of losing their home, so does the panic. They had to leave the house twice with this. When will you be able to return home, that panic is consuming every moment.

Read more- “Children at home, sick old people, should we leave the house too?”

At the same time, the house will be there if the metro rail is launched tomorrow? There is no end to the worries of the families staying at the hotel. 30 members of 6 families have taken shelter in 10 rooms of this hotel in Creek Row. I had to stay at home for 3 months in 2019, how many days? These families of Durga Pituri Lane are counting that time.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: May 12, 2022, 18:25 IST

Tags: Boubazar, Bowbazar metro