#Kolkata: No matter how fast the speed of Metrorail is, it is forced to stop at Baubazar After the last 2019, the problem is again in 2022. A few days ago, cracks were seen in the house again in Baubazar Engineers blame that old reason. In other words, as a result of the work of Metro, the house of Durga Pituri Lane in Phatal Baubazar again Residents of Durga Pituri Lane in Baubazar have been facing new problems since Saturday It is known that three houses will be demolished. It was announced on Saturday night which house will be demolished will be decided through a meeting. The tripartite meeting was held at a hall on Bipin Bihari Ganguly Street on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting lasted for about two hours in the presence of KMRCL officials, Baubazar residents and MPs and MLAs. As the subject of discussion began to work to find answers to the problems, complaints and specific questions of the local residents. On behalf of the local residents, Metrorail was asked to know a number of issues

Read more Bowbazar Tragedy | Kolkata || No one is working, it is impossible to do handicrafts, the goldsmiths of Durga Pituri are in double trouble

Sonali Shil, a local resident, said he had promised to return home within three years but did not do so. Sonali Devi wants to know in writing when she will get back home On behalf of Ricky Gupta, it was learned that although there was talk of having various representatives, in reality it was not kept, even no word is being heard. Abhijitbabu said, in 2019 these houses were cracked but later repaired, cracked again! On the day this incident took place, no Metrorail authority came, did not give any advice. He appealed to the authorities to look into the matter. All of them say that the sentimental value of the things they have is much higher. Where to go to repair the crack?

In this way, the officials of Metrorail have to read in front of multiple questions. Bishwarup Deo, Municipal Representative of Ward No. 47 of Calcutta Municipality was also present at the meeting Want to know from the officials of Metrorail that even if Jadavpur University is surveyed on the instructions of the Mayor of Kolkata Municipality, why Metro will conduct the survey with another organization? What is the future of two information on the same subject? However, Metrorail said that many other things besides houses need to be surveyed by other companies to see them. The meeting decided that house number 16 and house number 18/1 in Durga Pituri Lane would be demolished.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: May 15, 2022, 21:57 IST

Tags: Bowbazar, Metro Rail