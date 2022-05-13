Bowbazar | Kolkata Metro || Is the house still okay? The terrified little Anshuman was seen from the hotel

#Kolkata: Anshuman Pandey, a fifth class student, a resident of 1/4 Durga Pituri Lane. On Wednesday night, cracks appeared in Anshuman’s house for Metrorail work. As a result, he now has a hotel room with his parents with books. On Friday, little Anshuman came to see the house he had left with his relative carrying his school bag. He is terrified. When the disaster struck two years ago, the hotel was their refuge for three months. Krishnaprasad Goswami is a resident of the same house where the Anshumans live. He has also taken a place in the hotel now. The cracks took on a larger size since yesterday morning. Then he went to the hotel.

After two and a half years, horrible memories have returned to Boubazar. In 2019, TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) from Dharmatala was involved in a mishap while transporting Chandi towards Sealdah. This time too North Kolkata faced almost the same disaster. Large cracks have appeared in one house after another, and many people have been left homeless for fear of the house collapsing at any moment. He came out with the necessary things in front of his hands. Many have taken refuge in hotels.

On 31st August 2019, the residents of BB Ganguly Street, Boubazar Street, Durga Pituri Lane in Boubazar became homeless. Metro rail catches huge cracks in one house after another for work. The house was tilted. Many were displaced due to panic and fear. That same catastrophe happened again. Residents of BB Ganguly Street claim, ‘I have been living in panic for the last 2 years and 9 months. The house had been shaking for a long time, there was no way. There was no benefit in repeatedly informing the Metro Rail. There is an office of the Metro Rail in front of this, there was no benefit in going there. Metro is responsible for everything.

According to Metro sources, the work on the Sealdah-Dharmatala Metro tunnel would have been completed as soon as this work was completed. Cement walls and floors were being constructed by cutting the soil. But the catastrophe was caused by heavy rains in Calcutta. The initial guess is that as the ground water level rises suddenly, the water starts rising from the bottom. Cracks are found in at least 8-10 adjoining houses.

