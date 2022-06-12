Bowbazar Metro: Several families return home to Bowbazar, then? Not afraid at all

#Kolkata: Three families from Boubazar left the hotel on the way to the flat. Eleven members of three families of 15 and 16/1 Durga Pituri Lane were transferred to three flats. The construction company will cover all the expenses. The total number of houses to be demolished is being prepared by Jadavpur University and STUP report. A total of 154 people were sent to the hotel. At present 132 people will stay in the hotel. Mr. Narendra Samadhiya and Mrs. Akankha Tyagi, two professors and an assistant professor at IIT Roorkee are in charge of this delegation. They have already inspected the damaged part of Bau Bazaar. In the coming days, they will prepare a complete report on how to complete the work of the 36-meter section of Bau-Bazar, avoiding all dangers. For the time being, the work of Bau-Bazar has been stopped. That work will not start if it does not rain. In the meantime, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited was relieved that the experts had left.

IIT Roorkee in Boubazar. After a new crack appeared on May 11 at Boubazar for the Eastwest Metro project, the Calcutta Municipality invited the civil engineers of Jadavpur University to inspect the area and report on the damaged houses. Apart from this, Calcutta Metrorail Corporation Limited also invited experts from IIT Roorkee. The experts were called in to inspect the area and comment on what kind of precautions are needed to move the work forward in the coming days. On Sunday, the same team toured the Boubazar area. Due to the monsoon, the work of Boubazar is lagging behind. Work is four months behind schedule. If the monsoon is prolonged, that work will be further delayed.

Expert Professor Leonardo John Indict will come to Boubazar next week. He had made all the reports of Boubazar before. This geologist is a member of the expert committee of KMRCL. On the other hand, IIT Roorkee is going to test the soil anew. The water has stopped flowing completely By no means is the water rising.

The eleven places from which water was continuously coming out have been completely shut off by grouting. However, stopping the flow of water does not mean that the grouting will be stopped. Extensive grouting work will continue. At the same time another relief news, the movement of soil has stopped at the bottom of the tunnel. It has already been detected in meters installed in different places. As a result, there is no possibility of settlement. Therefore, it is believed that no new cracks will appear in any house.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 12, 2022, 13:23 IST

