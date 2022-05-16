#Kolkata: It has already been decided to demolish two houses in Durga Pituri Lane. The demolition work of 18/1 house has started. If the owner of the house number 16 does not get permission, the work of demolishing that house will not be started now. Local councilor Bishwarup Dey said, “The owner of the house number 16 has not got permission yet. It will start with 18/1. The number 15 is also dangerous. There is talk.”

Experts from Jadavpur University visited the area on Monday to see the current situation in the area. They will report after surveying the area. Ramendu Bikash Sahu, Professor, Department of Soil Engineering, Jadavpur University, said, “We have come from Jadavpur University. The Calcutta Municipality wants to examine the location in more detail. I will do and submit a technical report to the municipality. How much damage has been done to a house. Will it be repaired or will it have to be completely demolished? It is not possible to say now. There are issues. If we say we will break everything, then what will happen? Then we have to give a solution.

“The initial report is due this weekend. The next report is complicated. The answer to the complex thing is complicated. The next report is time consuming. The ones that have been reported so far. The ones that KMRCL has shown. They have enough paperwork. I agree with the engineer at KMRCL. One thing failed while working 60 feet below the ground floor. Water pressure. Imagine as much water as there is on a six-story house. A few tons, that pressure could not be kept. They tore it out. Like a sheet. Then they did what they needed to do. It doesn’t matter what they do, they can’t be kept, they will be demolished, everything will happen gradually. “

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 16, 2022, 23:29 IST

Tags: Bowbazar Tragedy, Kolkata Metro Rail